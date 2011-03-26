Joel Glovier

Gedy Style Icons

Gedy Style Icons icons gedy
Used Gedy's killer icon set in the design of my new personal site, and my mockup of my tumblr, but needed some extra icons in the same style, so whipped these up right quick.

Posted on Mar 26, 2011
I design workflow tools for humans.

