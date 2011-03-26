Aaron Klopp

Ghoul 1 Dribbled

Ghoul 1 Dribbled illustration ghoul monster horror
Sketch this morning of a ghoul's ugly mug. Debating whether to color it with watercolor or go digital with faux-aging/halftone process.

Posted on Mar 26, 2011
