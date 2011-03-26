Shaun Inman

A Hero is Designated

Finally overcame a huge mental block making the new game. With the help of my wonderful wife we found a solution that solves both a gameplay and a narrative problem. To celebrate, a(n unrelated) Dribbble shot!

Posted on Mar 26, 2011
