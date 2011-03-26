Stefan Goodchild

Wallflower 2

Stefan Goodchild
Stefan Goodchild
  • Save
Wallflower 2 concert visuals processing voronoi animation
Download color palette

Recently spent four days as part of the content team creating video and animation for Peter Gabriel's next tour. This is a still from the piece I created for the track "Wallflower"

View all tags
Posted on Mar 26, 2011
Stefan Goodchild
Stefan Goodchild

More by Stefan Goodchild

View profile
    • Like