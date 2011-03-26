Stefan Goodchild

Wallflower

Stefan Goodchild
Stefan Goodchild
  • Save
Wallflower concert visuals processing voronoi animation
Download color palette

Recently spent four days as part of the content team creating video and animation for Peter Gabriel's next tour. This is a still from the piece I created for the track "Wallflower"

View all tags
Posted on Mar 26, 2011
Stefan Goodchild
Stefan Goodchild

More by Stefan Goodchild

View profile
    • Like