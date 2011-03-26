Ryan Curtis

My First Vector Character

This weekend I wanted to try something I hadn't done before so I gave my best attempts at starting a vector character in Illustrator. Constructive criticism welcome as this is my first ever illustration :)

Posted on Mar 26, 2011
