Robin Raszka

Piictu: How it works

Robin Raszka
Robin Raszka
  • Save
Piictu: How it works typo web app texture button photos screenshot myriad
Download color palette

I also experimented a bit with the "How it works" section. What do you think? Is it useable/readable?

View all tags
Posted on Mar 26, 2011
Robin Raszka
Robin Raszka

More by Robin Raszka

View profile
    • Like