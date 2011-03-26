James

Pie Chart

James
James
  • Save
Pie Chart ui interface pie chart ux colours refreshed traffic
Download color palette
1b79a2076f87af6fad89427fcae5318f
Rebound of
Revenue Earned
By James
View all tags
Posted on Mar 26, 2011
James
James
Design at Tailwind, tinkering at Wireframe.

More by James

View profile
    • Like