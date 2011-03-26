Chloe Kirton

A watched Torrent

Chloe Kirton
Chloe Kirton
  • Save
A watched Torrent eye illustration red texture torrent joke simple yellow
Download color palette

A house hold saying. The eye image and design still very much in progress but i think it has a certain 1984 charm

View all tags
Posted on Mar 26, 2011
Chloe Kirton
Chloe Kirton

More by Chloe Kirton

View profile
    • Like