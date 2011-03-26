Ahmed C.

L for Love [feedback please?]

Ahmed C.
Ahmed C.
  • Save
L for Love [feedback please?] love typography
Download color palette

Doing some custom type experiment for a soon to be designed poster.
Which one do you like? What's your say on this? :)

PS :
Sorry for the image quality, it's actually a photo taken from my iPhone 3G :'(

94284c4acf295a8161c263a11e9c75cd
Rebound of
Love For Japan
By Ahmed C.
View all tags
Posted on Mar 26, 2011
Ahmed C.
Ahmed C.

More by Ahmed C.

View profile
    • Like