Graham Holtshausen

Barcode

Graham Holtshausen
Graham Holtshausen
  • Save
Barcode logo black pink designer handbags fashion simple modern
Download color palette

A modern logo design for a fashion designer who has a range of exclusive handbags. The range is aptly named "Barcode."

View all tags
Posted on Mar 26, 2011
Graham Holtshausen
Graham Holtshausen

More by Graham Holtshausen

View profile
    • Like