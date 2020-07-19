Johann Clein

Listo App

LISTO App is a dedicated mobile application purposely developed for disaster prevention and preparedness information for the Palaweños and visitors. It is part of the paradigms being implemented by the PDRRMO from which an online platform will be established in order to lay new avenues for disaster education and information.

    • Like