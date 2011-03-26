Drew Wilson

Comics

Comics new shelf comic wood
Ever since I was 3 my dad has made a living buying & selling OLD comics. 3 of my brothers now do it as well full time.

I'm building something for them .. and perhaps you ;)

Posted on Mar 26, 2011
