impekable

ShelfLuv Wallpaper

impekable
impekable
Hire Us
  • Save
ShelfLuv Wallpaper css3 gradient blue ornate damask
Download color palette

The ShelfLuv site actually uses a radial gradient in CSS3 to achieve the dramatic lighting effect on the wallpaper.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 26, 2011
impekable
impekable
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by impekable

View profile
    • Like