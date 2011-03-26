Courtney Joy Jemison

Hope Mansion

Courtney Joy Jemison
Courtney Joy Jemison
  • Save
Hope Mansion hope mansion brochure red inset ribbon heart stitching
Download color palette

Brochures for an expectant mothers home. Sean Farrell makes some killer ribbons. Studied some of his work for inspiration.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 26, 2011
Courtney Joy Jemison
Courtney Joy Jemison

More by Courtney Joy Jemison

View profile
    • Like