Hey guys!
This is my new logo concept made for Venture that based on alphabet 'V" and Rocket. I tried to put a modern iconic feel in this logo. I hope you will like this logo.
Feel free to give your thoughts. Let me know what you think about this logo.
---------------------------------------------------------------
Let's Something Creative For Your Business.
Contact: purepixel.info@gmail.com
Thank You.
---------------------------------------------------------------
Behance Portfolio
Here