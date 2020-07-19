PurePixel^

Venture

PurePixel^
PurePixel^
  • Save
Venture branding iconography professional logo unique logo identity creative design colorful logo 2020 trend logo design concept logo designer for hire icon design illustrator modern art letter v logo rocket logo venture icon iconic logo logo design logo
Download color palette

Hey guys!

This is my new logo concept made for Venture that based on alphabet 'V" and Rocket. I tried to put a modern iconic feel in this logo. I hope you will like this logo.

Feel free to give your thoughts. Let me know what you think about this logo.
---------------------------------------------------------------
Let's Something Creative For Your Business.
Contact: purepixel.info@gmail.com

Thank You.
---------------------------------------------------------------
Behance Portfolio
Here

PurePixel^
PurePixel^

More by PurePixel^

View profile
    • Like