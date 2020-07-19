Emily Wong

Landing Page for Beauty App

Emily Wong
Emily Wong
  • Save
Landing Page for Beauty App squarespace beauty app makeup beauty css ui ux layout landing page website design
Download color palette

Redesign of the website now that the VaultBeauty app has officially launched!

Built with Squarespace with some custom CSS. Check it out at www.vaultbeauty.com.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2020
Emily Wong
Emily Wong

More by Emily Wong

View profile
    • Like