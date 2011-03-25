Alexander Wende

Bear Snapshot

Bear Snapshot alex wende digital painting wacom tablet illustration heart pants overall photoshop blue teddy alexander wende alexwende
wip // Having some fun with my Wacom tablet! I'm working on this one every now and then when I find some time...

It's my first digital painting ever, it is a lot of fun but I still have a ton to learn! ... :)

