Andrew Power

Poster Project

Andrew Power
Andrew Power
Hire Me
  • Save
Poster Project gold banner type poster
Download color palette

I'm working on a motivational poster project which should be launching next month, this is a peek of one of the concepts we're not going with but I thought I would post it anyway.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2011
Andrew Power
Andrew Power
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Andrew Power

View profile
    • Like