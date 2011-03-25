James

Enthusiastik 11

James
James
  • Save
Enthusiastik 11 enthusiastik portfolio launched finally user interface designer interface designer ui designer ux icon design graphic design freelancer
Download color palette

I have finally came up with something that I think does the job (for now) and is worth showing to the world. I've eventually launched my portfolio Enthusiastik.

I'm still constantly looking at it and notice that there is a whole lot to improve. But, I thought this would do just now and hopefully you'll all like it :)

Cheers,
James

James
James
Design at Tailwind, tinkering at Wireframe.

More by James

View profile
    • Like