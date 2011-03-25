Alex Patrascu

CloudApp back in the days...

CloudApp back in the days...
Many of you might not remember this, but CloudApp launched back in the summer of '82, when Tommy Tutone was rocking the charts with the hit "867-5309"

Rebound of
CloudApp Playoff
By Jeff Broderick
Posted on Mar 25, 2011
