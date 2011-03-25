Jonatan Flores

Wpzoom RE-Design (gif) wordpress wpzoom redesign blue
Hey Guys, I uploaded some design parts for my redesign for WPZoom Was a hard work but I'm so happy for this new launch.
I hope you like it ;)

Posted on Mar 25, 2011
