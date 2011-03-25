Steve ✦ Lowtwait

The Simpsons Ride

This is probably the first time I've drawn these characters since high school, even though I was in animation for several years. This is also for the NBC Universal infographic. (Ironically, Fox isn't the client.)

Mar 25, 2011
