Salon App - UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys,😊
This is a saloon app where people can check the services, styles, Stylists and also check crowd at the salon before booking an appointment.
Let me know your thoughts on this. ✌🏻
Check out how it looks on the website Rentech Digital.
Expand your business now.
Behance | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Linkedin
You're always welcome to visit our amazing Blog