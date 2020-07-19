Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Space Force Badges

Space Force Badges mockups gradient rocket space galaxy space force spaceship badge design badge graphic design logo badge logo
One of the student challenges from Graphic Design Masterclass - A badge icon for Space Force. These are two alternatives applied to a mockup design psd.
To see the whole project, check it out on my personal portfolio website: https://dakshitanaik.wixsite.com/myportfolio

