Space Force Badges

One of the student challenges from Graphic Design Masterclass - A badge icon for Space Force. These are two alternatives applied to a mockup design psd.
To see the whole project, check it out on my personal portfolio website: https://dakshitanaik.wixsite.com/myportfolio