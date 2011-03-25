Christian Dalonzo

Media Monochrome Icon Set

facetime app store quicktime itunes icons icon black white apple
I liked how my Monochrome FaceTime for Mac Icon came out so I decided to create a "media set".

The set includes:
- FaceTime
- App Store
- Quicktime
- iTunes

I may make more if requested

Download the Monochrome iContainer and .icns here

Posted on Mar 25, 2011
