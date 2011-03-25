James Oconnell

My Favourite Process

James Oconnell
James Oconnell
Hire Me
  • Save
My Favourite Process illustration graphic drawn shadow toast contemporary modern design creative
Download color palette

A detail from an illustration in response to a brief based on 'Process'.

The illi defines my most enjoyed activity, making toast in the morning with lovely jam.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2011
James Oconnell
James Oconnell
illustrator for product, brand and editorial ┐
Hire Me

More by James Oconnell

View profile
    • Like