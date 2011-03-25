dan gneiding

DESTROY

dan gneiding
dan gneiding
  • Save
DESTROY logo crest saw blade laser etching
Download color palette

Q: Do you think we could get this etched on a real saw blade?
A: yes. yes we can.

7c5a05dfcf523ca381058dc5abeb1517
Rebound of
Fist Bump
By dan gneiding
View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2011
dan gneiding
dan gneiding

More by dan gneiding

View profile
    • Like