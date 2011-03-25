Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

Bafetto

Bafetto logo food pizza wizard hat star orange red beige cone
WIP for the pizza place located in Istanbul, Turkey. Concept: pizza slice as a wizard's hat pattern - some taste magic is going on :)

