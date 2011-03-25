Sebastien T.

Icons for a logo concept

Those are icons for a logo concept I've been working on lately. The goal was to carry a feel of unity, strength and community.

The concept is still in black&gray until the clients sticks to an icon.

Posted on Mar 25, 2011
