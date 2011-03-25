Jonno Riekwel

Jonno Riekwel
Jonno Riekwel
More color webapp
Ahhh. I played around with the design to make it less… boring. This is so much better. Isn't it? I had to change every single color. Fonts, lines, backgrounds. So it fits with the brighter blue.

By Jonno Riekwel
Posted on Mar 25, 2011
Jonno Riekwel
Jonno Riekwel
iA/UI/UX Designer and Front-end Developer.
