Michael Burgstahler

Galibier:Time corporate identity

Michael Burgstahler
Michael Burgstahler
  • Save
Galibier:Time corporate identity logo grey green white mountain sports crest laurel outdoor branding
Download color palette

One of our favorite branding projects as we got "carte blanche" for design, strategy and execution:
The logo for a startup company around sports timekeeping – which sadly never really took off due to the economic crisis in 2008.

@logolounge consoled us a little bit in 2010 by publishing it in the Master Library "Initials and Crests"

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2011
Michael Burgstahler
Michael Burgstahler

More by Michael Burgstahler

View profile
    • Like