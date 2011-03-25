Galibier:Time corporate identity

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
One of our favorite branding projects as we got "carte blanche" for design, strategy and execution:
The logo for a startup company around sports timekeeping – which sadly never really took off due to the economic crisis in 2008.
@logolounge consoled us a little bit in 2010 by publishing it in the Master Library "Initials and Crests"