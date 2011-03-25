Derek Clark

Cape Town Tourism

Derek Clark
Derek Clark
  • Save
Cape Town Tourism cape town tourism badge emblem redesign africa
Download color palette

A rework of the "Cape Town Tourism" badge for a South African tourism website I'm currently working on.
Current logo here: http://www.stblodge.co.za/images/stories/cape_town_tourism.jpg

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2011
Derek Clark
Derek Clark

More by Derek Clark

View profile
    • Like