TreeFort Logo, Winter Edition

Here is a classic from ye ol' archives. I illustrated a tree-fort logo for a kids group. Growing up - Bill Watterson (Calvin & Hobbes FTW) was a big time artistic hero of mine, and really inspired me creatively. Clearly, this piece took on some stylistic inspiration from him.

This is the winter flavor of the logo, as I thought it would be fun to have seasonal variations. The original logo is summary. I created a fall version also. Maybe I'll post those at another time, and/or if anyone is interested.

Let it be know, at age 30, I still think tree-forts are the bomb.