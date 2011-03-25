Tree Man WIP 1

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
WIP for a friend. He is starting tell sell shirts while he is on the road in his band. He wanted to keep it very simple not too much detail. His concept was to have a person with their arms raised and slowly the arms turn into branches and leaves. It was challenging and I had to set every leaf in it's place so their is little to no duplication of placement. It was a challenge considering I love adding a ridiculous amount of detail to everything but this helped me grow.