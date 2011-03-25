Tim Jurgensen

AK Logo Idea

AK Logo Idea
First, I'd like to thank my friend, John - http://dribbble.com/jpwinowiecki - for the invite. I'm honored to be here. Although, I must say it is a bit daunting due to the amount of talent on dribbble.

This is a logo idea for a project a co-worker and I are working on. It's going to be called Advanced Kingdom.

Any and all feedback is appreciated. Thanks!

Posted on Mar 25, 2011
