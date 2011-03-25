Kris Black

It's gonna be one of those days.

Kris Black
Kris Black
  • Save
It's gonna be one of those days. ink cartoon grey green blue coffee
Download color palette

It's actually been one of those weeks for me surviving off coffee for a couple of meals a day. Not healthy but surprisingly productive.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2011
Kris Black
Kris Black

More by Kris Black

View profile
    • Like