State Examination App

I'm developing an application for my countries State Examination. It includes over 100 questions for each subject - Math, History and Latvian language. It is made for 9th and 12th grade. The app includes complex mathematical equations and that is one of the hardest thing to render with code in objective-c but I did it in a hackinsh way and it works ok!
Full screens attached! Thanks!