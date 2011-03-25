Travis Neilson

2 Truths 1 Lie

2 Truths 1 Lie
On my blog I wrote a "get to know you" article. I tell three stories. Two are true and one is false. Can you guess correctly?
http://www.travisneilson.com/2-truths-1-lie/

Posted on Mar 25, 2011
