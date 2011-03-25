MARIAN.DESIGN

Flynn's iOS Interface...

Flynn's iOS Interface... flynn tron ios iphone app keyboard texture digital custom blue orange
the "tronified" iOS Keyboard ...

...actually it was not intended to make it look tron'ish, I just wanted to create a "digital | lcd" look for a custom iOS keyboard.

Posted on Mar 25, 2011
