Thank you guys so much.

In addition to a few new items added like Tyler Galpin's Bixel Icons as well as a new giveaway for a WPMU DEV annual membership valued at $419, we're still pushing for more donations. The next 485 people to buy the bundle get entered to win the membership.

Buy the Bundle for $5

Special note: If you've already purchased but want to be entered to win, just purchase it again!

Posted on Mar 25, 2011
