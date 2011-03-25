Craig 'iPhaze' Philips

Icon Design

Craig 'iPhaze' Philips
Craig 'iPhaze' Philips
  • Save
Icon Design icon design iphaze mac apple stock
Download color palette

I wanted to create a stock standard looking Icon design - so using my skills and know-how, I came up with some of these. More to come in the coming weeks (unless I get my iPad 2, then it's game over - see you all next year lol!)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2011
Craig 'iPhaze' Philips
Craig 'iPhaze' Philips

More by Craig 'iPhaze' Philips

View profile
    • Like