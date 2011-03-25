Emory Cash

William F. Gibbs Album Press Kit

Emory Cash
Emory Cash
Hire Me
  • Save
William F. Gibbs Album Press Kit typography lettering illustration music press kit screen printed hand lettering cigar box
Download color palette

You should check out his music. He's one talented guy http://www.myspace.com/wfgibbs.

Emory Cash
Emory Cash
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Emory Cash

View profile
    • Like