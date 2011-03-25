Anton Kudin

badges/pins

Anton Kudin
Anton Kudin
  • Save
badges/pins badges cloth stitching stitch jeans leather sweater metal pin
Download color palette

figuring out what style of badges to make
context - those are achievements for a traveling site

top row is variation of material, and similar style of pin.
and lower row is variation of pin color with similar back material..

what do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2011
Anton Kudin
Anton Kudin

More by Anton Kudin

View profile
    • Like