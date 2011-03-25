Real Care Logo

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I did this logo for our Military Ministry at my church, Cascade Hills. Columbus, GA. It has not been used as of yet. But I like it, was going for that army patch feel. I think it would be cool embroidered.