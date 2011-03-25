Konstantin Datz

SNES Icon

SNES Icon snes super nintendo iphone icon illustrator ios
an iPhone Icon made with illustrator – just some practise.
hope you like it.

please throw an eye on the 512px version: http://dl.dropbox.com/u/2614928/SNES_Iphone_Icon.png

and please leave a coment :P

Posted on Mar 25, 2011
