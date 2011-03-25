Matt Kaufenberg

Cap'n Crunch vs Soggy Squid

Matt Kaufenberg
Matt Kaufenberg
  • Save
Cap'n Crunch vs Soggy Squid captain squid adventure vintage cereal mascot typography cartoon illustration
Download color palette

Finally finished this piece. You can see the full version here: http://skutterfly.deviantart.com/#/d3ceey4

Also, if you're in the L.A. area on saturday this is going to be showing at the NohoPAC along with Bluto the Brute and Popeye the Sailor (and all 31 of the monsters i'm drawing this month). For more details go here: http://skutterfly.deviantart.com/journal/39148480

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2011
Matt Kaufenberg
Matt Kaufenberg

More by Matt Kaufenberg

View profile
    • Like