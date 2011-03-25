Avadh Dwivedi

PixoMart Admin Design

Avadh Dwivedi
Avadh Dwivedi
  • Save
PixoMart Admin Design admin control panel backend minimal
Download color palette

hi folks, my first shot, comments/ suggestions are highly appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2011
Avadh Dwivedi
Avadh Dwivedi

More by Avadh Dwivedi

View profile
    • Like