Dave Hornsby

ActionNotes fullscreen 01

Dave Hornsby
Dave Hornsby
  • Save
ActionNotes fullscreen 01 app ipad note pad interface orange
Download color palette

At last! ActionNotes, the iPad app I've been working on for months, is out today :)

If you're interested there's more info on my blog, here:
http://davehornsby.wordpress.com/2011/03/25/actionnotes-for-the-ipad-is-out-today/

or better yet, grab a copy from the App Store:
http://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/actionnotes/id426122698?mt=8

5de194ce2a574b4e93394e64a78ec68e
Rebound of
Note Pad
By Dave Hornsby
View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2011
Dave Hornsby
Dave Hornsby

More by Dave Hornsby

View profile
    • Like