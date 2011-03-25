Design Thumb

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I may or may not be currently redesigning my website (Can you ever stick with a design for more than 6 months? I can't, drives me nuts!). Font used is the lovely Proxima nova. I'm not sure about the post date/comments line. I feel I could do much more with that, but have yet to find something I'd be happy with. Any ideas on that?
As of yet, I've only designed a single post page, which is also still heavily in progress (preview: http://cl.ly/0y2Q183L392i120Q1A0m). I'm going to incorporate ornate thingamajigs and doodads as content dividers, rather than the star that i'm currently using.
What are your thoughts so far? Should I stick with this of ditch this design all together?